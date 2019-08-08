Toxic algae found in Spanaway Lake so steer clear of affected water

Learn how scientists predict the spread of toxic algae blooms Harmful algal blooms are blooms of species of algae that can have negative impacts on humans, marine and freshwater environments, and coastal economies. An 'Ocean Today' viday explains how scientists can predict the spread of harmful blooms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harmful algal blooms are blooms of species of algae that can have negative impacts on humans, marine and freshwater environments, and coastal economies. An 'Ocean Today' viday explains how scientists can predict the spread of harmful blooms.

Health officials are warning people to avoid areas of Spanaway Lake due to toxic algae.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department cautioned lake-goers to avoid areas with algae and reported that as winds change, the algae could move into new areas.

“When in doubt, stay out,” the department said in an advisory.

Toxic algae occurs naturally in lakes but can make people and animals sick.

People exposed to toxic algae can experience muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. Pets that drink lake water with toxic algae suffer similar symptoms, including lethargy, difficulty breathing and convulsions.

To spot algae, look for a scum layer, streaks or clumps. Algae is most often green but can also be brown, red and blueish.

It reproduces at a high rate in fresh water with lots of sunlight, high temperatures and sufficient nutrients.

