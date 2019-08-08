10-year-old Pierce County boy is missing

Amilleon Bonds Courtesy

A 10-year-old boy has been missing for nearly a week and investigators are asking the public to help find him.

Amilleon Bonds was last seen Friday (Aug. 2) when a relative picked him from a Spanaway home.

The boy’s guardians reported him missing Thursday.

Child Protective Services recently took Amilleon from his parents, and he’d been staying with a cousin in Spanaway.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A relative reportedly was taking the boy for an overnight visit with his father, despite a court order stipulating that Amilleon’s visits with his parents had to be supervised and could not include sleepovers.

When Amilleon did not return Saturday, his guardian became concerned.

The boy’s father and mother both said they do not know where he is.

“Detectives are trying to determine if Amilleon is missing as part of a custody dispute, or staying with persons who are not aware that he is reported missing, or has run away, or missing and endangered under other circumstances,” according A Pierce County sheriff’s Facebook post.

Relatives said the boy has run away in the past and his parents have a habit of leaving him with people that are not approved to care for him.

Amilleon is described as black, 4-feet and 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call 911.