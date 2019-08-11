News Tribune location may change, but mission remains the same

How to log in to your News Tribune account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

You may have heard or read that the The News Tribune building is for sale, and you may wonder what that means and how this might impact local journalism.

The News Tribune has moved a few times since its founding in 1883. But no matter the address, the mission has remained constant: to keep our readers fully informed about the events and issues impacting the South Sound community.

That remains our commitment even as we prepare to move again.

Our current building on State Street has been a fine home, and has served us well. But our needs have changed, This year we stopped printing the newspaper here, and instead we lease press time on newer presses. We no longer require a 230,000-square-foot building.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We are excited to look for a new, modern space in downtown Tacoma. We hope to join the invigorating scene in Tacoma’s rapidly changing city center. Our staff looks forward to being part of such a stimulating environment.

We also intend to make sure our current home finds a new occupant. The building itself, with its signature Chihuly lobby sculpture, is among Tacoma’s most interesting commercial spaces. We’ll miss it, even as we look forward to being in the city center.

The current location is next to the beautiful Allenmore Golf Course, with easy access to the freeways, making this a great opportunity for the right buyer. We all want to see this area of central Tacoma grow for the local businesses and residents.

This is a good time to restate that the The News Tribune intends to play a big role in Tacoma’s promising future, just as we have in its past. Our news is available across multiple devices, and our newspaper, much like our digital report, is sent to print with the touch of a keypad. We can now get news to you as soon as it happens.

No matter where we move, the TNT will still be doing what it’s done for the past 136 years — keeping you connected to your hometown.