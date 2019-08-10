Tacoma mayor urges gun safety legislation following El Paso, Dayton shootings

Here are some basic safety tips all gun owners should follow No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards has spoken up in favor of gun safety legislation following two deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio last weekend.

Woodards joined 243 mayors across the country in support of a letter than encourages the U.S. Senate to consider bipartisan bills related to background checks.

The letter cites two bills passed by the House of Representatives in February.

H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2019, would close loopholes in the nation’s background check system for gun purchases, supporters say.

H.R. 1112, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019, would lengthen the background check review period deadline.

The letter from the United States Conference of Mayors is addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and urges them to reconvene to take action.

“Our hearts go out to El Paso, Dayton, Chicago and the countless other cities that have been impacted by the gun violence crisis,” Woodards said in a press release. “As leaders, it is important that the Senate act immediately to find common-sense, bipartisan solutions to this crisis before another city is struck by tragedy.”

Twenty-two people were killed and two dozen injured after a shooter opened fire in an El Paso Walmart on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, a shooter opened fire in a busy entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing eight.

“Already in 2019, there have been over 250 mass shootings,” the letter states. “The tragic events in El Paso and Dayton this weekend are just the latest reminders that our nation can no longer wait for our federal government to take the actions necessary to prevent people who should not have access to firearms from being able to purchase them.”

McConnell wants to consider background checks and other bills when lawmakers return in the fall, but “won’t be calling senators back to work early,” the Associated Press reported Friday.