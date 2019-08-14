Local
Food trucks gathering Saturday in Pierce County for annual festival
Sprinker Recreation Center’s parking lot on Saturday will be the site of a free annual food truck event in Tacoma.
Pierce County Parks & Recreation’s Mobile Food Fest takes place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 14824 C Street S., Tacoma.
Participants among the 23 food trucks scheduled to appear include Tornado Potato, Sushi Burrito, Arnold’s Happy Days, Murph’s BBQ and Dippin Dots.
Food truck gatherings are definitely a thing in Tacoma, particularly with the recently established Chowtown at James Center North.
Live music at Saturday’s festival will be provided by Jimmy Vegas Band, The Beatniks and Slim Wizzy.
More information is at www.co.pierce.wa.us/4141/Mobile-Food-Fest.
