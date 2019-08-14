Medical accounts management company ending Tacoma operations; 169 jobs affected

Conifer Revenue Solutions, which has offices at 2420 S. State St., confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, it will be eliminating Tacoma jobs starting Nov. 15. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, a medical accounts management service, is eliminating 169 jobs in Tacoma starting Nov. 15.

Sharon Lakes, media representative for Conifer, confirmed the cuts Wednesday after a WARN notice was issued from the state’s Employment Security Department.

The company has offices at 2420 S. State St.

In a statement sent to The News Tribune on Wednesday, the company said: “Conifer has made the decision to transition its business office out of the Tacoma market as part of strategic enhancements in how we service our clients.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Its parent company is Conifer Health Solutions, which started in 2008 and is based in Frisco, Texas. Conifer’s services include handling patient accounts for hospitals, health systems, doctors’ offices and self-insured employers.

Revenue cycling in the medical industry covers a broad spectrum of work, including collections, billing, financial counseling, scheduling and screening for coverage.

Conifer has been in the process of spinning off from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, a process set to be completed in 2021.

Conifer also stated that the company is “looking to redeploy affected team members wherever possible. Our focus now is on helping those that desire to do so find new roles within Conifer, or to assist them with severance and other support to make a smooth transition to other employment opportunities.”