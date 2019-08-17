New candidate pulls ahead with four votes in Tacoma City Council race

Here are the candidates for the 2019 Tacoma City Council election Here are the duties of Tacoma City Council members and the candidates for open seats in the 2019 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the duties of Tacoma City Council members and the candidates for open seats in the 2019 election.

Four votes.

That’s all that’s separating two Tacoma City Council candidates from winning a spot on the November general election ballot.

Courtney Love and Brett Johnson are running for the Tacoma City Council At-Large Position 7 seat against incumbent Conor McCarthy.

On Thursday, Johnson kept his lead with five votes to spare.

On Friday, that changed. The latest primary election results from the Pierce County auditor’s office show Love four votes ahead of Johnson. It’s the first time she’s passed Johnson for the lead.

The vote is separated by .01 percent — Love at 23.15 percent and Johnson at 23.14 percent.

McCarthy is guaranteed a spot in the November election with 53 percent of the vote.

As it stands, the results are well within the threshold of a manual hand recount, which is triggered if the difference is less than one-quarter of 1 percent. A machine recount is automatically triggered at one-half of 1 percent difference.

A recount would occur after the Auditor’s Office certifies the election on Aug. 20.

Another round of results is expected at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.

When asked about the close results on Thursday, Love said she was excited.

“Either way — there’s a lot to do to improve the quality of life in Tacoma, the state, the nation and the world,” she said.

Johnson called the race a nail-biter.

“If nothing else the primary has given me a great learning opportunity for future elections,” he said.