He struck her with a Honda on Pacific Avenue and left her in the street

A pedestrian was struck by a car on Pacific Avenue late Friday afternoon and seriously injured, according to police.

The incident occurred at South 72nd Street at around 4:30 p.m.

The female victim was hit while she was crossing the road. The car fled the scene at a high speed, Tacoma police said.

“The pedestrian suffered significant injury and was transported to the hospital,” police said in a news release.

Police described the vehicle as a green colored 1992 Honda Accord 2-door. The Honda’s windshield should be damaged on the driver’s side.

The driver appeared to be a male in his twenties and wearing a black shirt.

People with information can contact detectives at 253-830-6515 or 253-830-6565.

Profile Image of Craig Sailor
Craig Sailor
Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.
