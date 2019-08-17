He struck her with a Honda on Pacific Avenue and left her in the street

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

A pedestrian was struck by a car on Pacific Avenue late Friday afternoon and seriously injured, according to police.

The incident occurred at South 72nd Street at around 4:30 p.m.

The female victim was hit while she was crossing the road. The car fled the scene at a high speed, Tacoma police said.

“The pedestrian suffered significant injury and was transported to the hospital,” police said in a news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police described the vehicle as a green colored 1992 Honda Accord 2-door. The Honda’s windshield should be damaged on the driver’s side.

The driver appeared to be a male in his twenties and wearing a black shirt.

People with information can contact detectives at 253-830-6515 or 253-830-6565.