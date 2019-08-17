Local
He struck her with a Honda on Pacific Avenue and left her in the street
Safety tips for pedestrians
A pedestrian was struck by a car on Pacific Avenue late Friday afternoon and seriously injured, according to police.
The incident occurred at South 72nd Street at around 4:30 p.m.
The female victim was hit while she was crossing the road. The car fled the scene at a high speed, Tacoma police said.
“The pedestrian suffered significant injury and was transported to the hospital,” police said in a news release.
Police described the vehicle as a green colored 1992 Honda Accord 2-door. The Honda’s windshield should be damaged on the driver’s side.
The driver appeared to be a male in his twenties and wearing a black shirt.
People with information can contact detectives at 253-830-6515 or 253-830-6565.
Comments