Man felling tree in Lakewood killed when top half of 90-foot tree pins him

A man felling a tree in Lakewood was killed when the upper portion of a 90-foot Douglas Fire swung the wrong way and pinned him against the still standing portion Saturday off Tower Road.

A tree service worker was killed Saturday afternoon while trying to fell a dead tree in Lakewood, authorities and neighbors said.

The accident occurred about noon in the 11300 block of Tower Road Southwest, a residential area that is heavily forested.

The man was working about 50 feet up a 90-foot tree at the time, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Hallie McCurdy. The top half of the tree was attached to a crane.

When the worker severed the top 40-foot section of the tree, it swung back toward him and pinned him against the still-standing section he was attached to.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. Fire crews brought his body down to ground level.