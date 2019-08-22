Tacoma mayor to receive pay increase in 2020

Tacoma mayor concludes State of City address with rousing call to action Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards concludes her 2019 State of the City address, held Wednesday at University of Puget Sound’s Schneebeck Concert Hall, with a rousing call to action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards concludes her 2019 State of the City address, held Wednesday at University of Puget Sound’s Schneebeck Concert Hall, with a rousing call to action.

The mayor of Tacoma’s salary will be increasing next year.

Mayor Victoria Woodards was approved for a 2 percent pay increase this month.

Her annual salary will jump $2,000 to $102,006 starting in 2020.

Council member salaries will remain unchanged at $44,940. That’s 77 percent of the median household income — $58,482 — of Tacoma residents.

The mayor’s salary increase passed by a 3-2 vote of the Citizen Commission of Elected Salaries. The commission did not offer a reason for the increase in its decision. The decision to keep council member salaries the same was unanimous.

The mayor and council members received no pay increases in 2019.

In 2018, the mayor’s salary decreased to $100,000 from $101,043 in 2017.