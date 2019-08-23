Saturday market will support family that lost their Proctor consignment shop in fire

Owners thank community for support after Blooming Kids Boutique fire After a fire burned down Blooming Kids Boutique in north Tacoma, the owners of the consignment shop thank the community for their support. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a fire burned down Blooming Kids Boutique in north Tacoma, the owners of the consignment shop thank the community for their support.

Amy Natali isn’t sure how she created a place of warmth and community at her Tacoma consignment shop over the past three years, she just knows it happened.

But now, after an early morning fire Wednesday that destroyed the 15-year-old storefront and inventory, the Blooming Kids Boutique is missing from the community and Amy and her husband Justin Natali are left with questions.

“I feel like I happily have an obligation to carry it on somehow,” Amy Natali said. “I have no idea what that looks like. … But I just don’t know how we couldn’t with the amount of support we’ve had.”

Amy Natali said she and her husband have had an overwhelming amount of support from their customers-turned-friends and artists.

An outdoor pop-up market 10 a.m. Saturday outside the store at 3810 N. 27th St. will help support the family.

The event is in collaboration with La Paloma Market. Amy Natali said the artists who had items in her shop have decided to donate some of their earnings.

She also said people have offered to help clean up the store, get the electric system fixed and even donate money — although the building is nowhere near ready for cleanup or renovation.

Justin Natali said there’s also the issue of them not owning the building, so nothing is up to them. He said part of the charm was that it was an older building and had its own character.

At the insistence of some of their friends, the Natalis have started an online fundraiser. On their gofundme.com page the goal is $10,000. Justin Natali said they aren’t sure what they need the money for quite yet, but they know they’ll need it at some point.

Justin Natali also said whatever money they don’t use, they will put it back into the community — most likely a new storefront, but that’s yet to be decided.

Joe Meinecke, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Fire Department, said the fire is still being investigated. He said the fire originated at the back of the building and spread up the side and to the attic. The fire was contained within 45 minutes or so of firefighters arriving on scene.

No one was injured.

Almost everything was destroyed, including family keepsakes, but the Natalis said that they’re all just things. They’re thankful to have the support of their community.

“We love Tacoma,” Amy Natali said.