It will take a tsunami 3 hours to strike Tacoma if 9.0 quake hits off coast

State scenario has Tacoma hit by tsunami if big quake strikes off coast Three hours after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake strikes off the coast, a 10-foot-tall tsunami will hit Tacoma according to a new simulation by the state Department of Natural Resources. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three hours after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake strikes off the coast, a 10-foot-tall tsunami will hit Tacoma according to a new simulation by the state Department of Natural Resources.

It will take less than three hours for Tacoma to be hit by a tsunami if “The Big One” strikes off the Washington coast.

That’s according to a new series of simulations, released by the state Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday, showing what parts of the coastline would be hit by tsunamis following a magnitude 9.0 earthquake.

Most of Puget Sound’s shoreline, including Tacoma, would be hit by a series of tsunamis as water sloshes around in the Pacific like waves in a bathtub.

A 10-foot-tall wave or higher would hit Tacoma and the surrounding area nearly three hours after a hypothetical magnitude 9.0 earthquake, the simulation shows. Another smaller wave would hit an hour later and then another an hour after that.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The coast would be the first hit, about 20 minutes after the quake. Then, waves would travel down the Straight of Juan de Fuca and into the Sound.

The simulation shows the Long Beach Peninsula getting hit by at least seven waves over five hours. In between those hits, wave troughs would essentially drain the shoreline before filling back up again.

Data for the simulations came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory.