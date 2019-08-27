Puyallup man injured in crash near Morton

Washington state arrests for driving under the influence The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

Drugs or alcohol were likely involved in a single-vehicle crash north of Morton Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

The incident was reported at 7:21 a.m. Saturday at milepost 5 of state Route 7, 5 miles north of Morton.

According to the state patrol, a 67-year-old Puyallup man was driving southbound on state Route 7 in a 1988 Ford Ranger when the truck left the road and came to rest on an embankment.

The driver was injured and transported to Morton General Hospital. Drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor and charges have been referred against the driver, according to the state patrol.