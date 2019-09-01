Risk of fire is higher in homes of people who hoard. Here are ways to help reduce it

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

People who hoard possessions in their homes increase the risk of fire because those items may crowd cooking and heating equipment, causing them to ignite.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s office reported recently that there are several ways to help.

“When speaking with someone who hoards, match the language of the person and avoid using derogatory terms, such as ‘junk’ or ‘trash.’ Focus on safety issues and small steps for addressing those issues instead of immediate, overwhelming cleanup,” said Alyson VanCleave, a deputy state fire marshal and office spokesperson.

VanCleave offered other tips, including helping the person make a home safety and escape plan, stressing the importance of clear pathways and exits. People also can contact the local fire department to alert them of concerns.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fire departments may be able to connect you with a hoarding task force for more help, she said.

The National Fire Protection Association, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit group which focuses on preventing fire-related deaths and destruction, estimates that three to five percent of people struggle with hoarding, which it says is a mental disorder in which people are unable to discard personal possessions.

VanCleave said residents in these homes are at risk during a fire because blocked exits might prevent their escape or materials could fall on them. In addition to putting neighbors at risk, people who hoard also can endanger first responders due to obstructed exits and falling objects, making it more difficult to find people and pets.

“There’s a whole bunch of concerns with too much stuff in people’s houses,” said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke. “When things go wrong, particularly when a fire starts, it’s very complicated.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office does not have statistics on the number of fires that involve hoarding, but the office wants to start collecting that data, VanCleave said.

The King-Pierce County Hoarding Task Force is a joint effort of two nonprofit groups — Full Life Care and Sustainable Housing for Ageless Generations.

The task force provides resources and education about hoarding, said Kris Lau. She is clinical director of community-based services and a licensed mental health counselor for Full Life Care.

“This is a mental health issue, and the most damaging thing that someone can do is to go in and just clean out someone’s home,” Lau said.