Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in South Hill

A Parkland man was killed Friday night when his motorcycle collided with a truck in South Hill.

Dennis Allan Pope, 54, was identified as the deceased motorcycle driver by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man driving a 2016 Ford F150 pickup turned from southbound 78th Avenue East onto eastbound 128th Street East, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer.

Pope, who was westbound on 128th Street, struck the front bumper of the truck, Troyer said.

Troyer said Pope’s speed was a factor in the collision. The speed limit is 35 miles per hour on 128th Street.

The motorcycle was destroyed in the crash.