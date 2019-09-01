2 men shot in Tacoma; 1 dies at area hospital

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two men were shot early Sunday in Tacoma, and one of those men later died at an area hospital, according to police.

About 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of the 6300 block of McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired in the area.

Police arrived and learned that two men had been shot and were being taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

One of the men, 23, was treated at the hospital. He is in stable condition, according to police. The second man, also 23, died at the hospital.

The 6200-6400 blocks of McKinley Avenue were closed during the investigation.

No other details were released by police.