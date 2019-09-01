Local

4 from Tacoma injured in Lewis County crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

Four Tacoma residents were injured, including one seriously, after a crash in Lewis County Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 46-year-old Tacoma man was flown to Tacoma General Hospital. His 41-year-old passenger, a Tacoma woman, and two girls, ages 12 and 10, also were hurt and taken to Morton General Hospital in Lewis County.

About 1:50 p.m. Saturday, the Tacoma family and a second vehicle were headed west on U.S. 12 near Packwood.

Troopers say the Tacoma family, which was traveling in a Toyota Tacoma pickup , slowed for traffic and was hit from behind by a Toyota Tundra pickup.

Troopers say the driver of the Toyota Tundra, a 54-year-old Randle man, was following too closely and not paying attention. He was not hurt, according to the State Patrol.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  