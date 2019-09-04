Chart-topping alt-rock band to play free concert Saturday at Tacoma’s Dune Peninsula

Hey Google, what’s the latest from The News Tribune? Here's how easy it is to have your Google Home device read The News Tribune’s stories each morning! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's how easy it is to have your Google Home device read The News Tribune’s stories each morning!

Well, maybe not everything, but Vertical Horizon could sing the hit song when the band performs at Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park this Saturday as part of the annual Downtown to Defiance in Tacoma.

For those too young to remember, Vertical Horizon is an alt-rock band founded in the early ‘90s, with hits topping the charts in the late ‘90s to early 2000s, including “Everything You Want.” The song reached No. 1 in July 2000 following Enrique Iglesias’ three-week No. 1 “Be With You.”

After taking a break after 2003, the members got the band back together and released the album “Burning the Days” in 2009 on its own label. The band’s latest album, “The Lost Mile,” dropped in February 2018.

Vertical Horizon will play at 1 p.m. as part of the 7th annual Downtown to Defiance.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and include activities like making art, bubble soccer, pickleball and more.

Schedule

▪ 10:30 a.m. — A walking tour of Dune Peninsula led by artists Adam Kuby and Nichole Rathburn

▪ 1-4 p.m. — The free celebration concert will kick off on the Cambia Legacy Lawn. Dedset will open for Vertical Horizon.

▪ There will be a beer-and-wine garden as well as food trucks. There is also a VIP Experience ticket option for $65, which includes reserved parking, light hors d’oeuvres, a reserved area for those 21+ next to the stage and more.