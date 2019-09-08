Tacoma police officer on leave after shooting; Pierce County Sheriff’s Department will investigate

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A 33-year-old Tacoma police officer has been put on paid leave for a shooting that happened overnight, a spokeswoman for the department said Sunday.

Officer Loretta Cool said the shooting took place about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Portland Avenue. The officer has been with the department for four years, she said.

Cool deferred to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation, for all other details about the incident.

Check back for updates.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW