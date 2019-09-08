Local

Tacoma police officer on leave after shooting; Pierce County Sheriff’s Department will investigate

Washington state crimes by the numbers

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. By
Up Next
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. By

A 33-year-old Tacoma police officer has been put on paid leave for a shooting that happened overnight, a spokeswoman for the department said Sunday.

Officer Loretta Cool said the shooting took place about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Portland Avenue. The officer has been with the department for four years, she said.

Cool deferred to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation, for all other details about the incident.

Check back for updates.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  