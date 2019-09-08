Local
Tacoma police officer on leave after shooting; Pierce County Sheriff’s Department will investigate
Washington state crimes by the numbers
Up Next
A 33-year-old Tacoma police officer has been put on paid leave for a shooting that happened overnight, a spokeswoman for the department said Sunday.
Officer Loretta Cool said the shooting took place about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Portland Avenue. The officer has been with the department for four years, she said.
Cool deferred to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation, for all other details about the incident.
Check back for updates.
Comments