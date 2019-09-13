Puyallup farm evacuated, employee treated after hazardous leak reported on property

How to log in to your News Tribune account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

A Puyallup farm was evacuated Friday morning after at least one person was affected by hazardous fumes, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The incident started about 6 a.m. in the 6100 block of 52nd Street East.

A HAZMAT team responded and found an anhydrous ammonia leak.

The farm was evacuated and one employee received treatment on scene before being released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials temporarily closed 52nd Street East at Pioneer and 66th Avenue.

By 8:30 a.m., the leak was stopped and roads were reopened.

It was not immediately known what caused the ammonia leak.