Puyallup farm evacuated, employee treated after hazardous leak reported on property
A Puyallup farm was evacuated Friday morning after at least one person was affected by hazardous fumes, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The incident started about 6 a.m. in the 6100 block of 52nd Street East.
A HAZMAT team responded and found an anhydrous ammonia leak.
The farm was evacuated and one employee received treatment on scene before being released.
Officials temporarily closed 52nd Street East at Pioneer and 66th Avenue.
By 8:30 a.m., the leak was stopped and roads were reopened.
It was not immediately known what caused the ammonia leak.
