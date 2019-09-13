Police release identity of officer who shot and killed man during Tacoma traffic stop

KIRO-TV

The identity of the Tacoma police officer who shot and killed a 24-year-old man during a traffic stop on Sept. 8 has been released by Tacoma police.

Officer Ryan Bradley, 33, shot Bennie Branch, police said Friday.

Bradley has been a member of the Tacoma Police Department for four years. He is on paid administrative leave which is standard department policy.

Bradley pulled Branch over about 2:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Portland Avenue.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After some kind of altercation, Bradley shot Branch. Branch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about what led up to the shooting and why Branch was stopped have not been released.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation of the shooting.

Branch had warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting and an Airsoft gun belonging to Branch was found at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Family members said Branch was in the area checking on his mother, who is homeless, when officers stopped him.