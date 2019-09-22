Local
Pierce County man, who was injured in crash on SR3 and later died, has been identified
Daniel E. Erickson, 32, of Longbranch, died Friday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he was hurt in a crash earlier in the week, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say Erickson was headed south on state Route 3, about four miles south of Bremerton, when a northbound vehicle crossed the center line. Both vehicles collided in the area of the center line, according to the Washington State Patrol.
After the collision, the northbound vehicle rolled and wound up on its top. A 22-year-old Bremerton woman was injured and taken to Bremerton Harrison Hospital. Erickson later died at Harborview.
Drugs or alcohol were thought to be a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call Detective K. Hedstrom at 360-473-0142.
