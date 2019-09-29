Local
3 flown to area hospital, including Bonney Lake man, after crash on U.S. 101
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Three people, including a Bonney Lake man, were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday afternoon after an injury collision that closed U.S. 101 for several hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 5:15 p.m., the 40-year-old Bonney Lake man was headed north on U.S. 101, south of Hoodsport, in his SUV. Troopers say his vehicle drifted over the center line and crashed into a southbound SUV.
A man and woman from Seattle were both injured in that southbound vehicle, according to the State Patrol. The man, 40, was flown to Harborview, while the woman, 37, was eventually taken to the Seattle hospital.
Troopers say the woman was first taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton then flown to Harborview.
The road was closed for more than four hours. The crash is under investigation.
Comments