Death notices for Oct. 1, 2019
BEATTY, Janice D, 79, Federal Way, Sep. 13
BILBRO, Robert Dale, 63, Tacoma, Sep. 14
BUNDROCK, Roberta Kathleen, 95, Tacoma, Sep. 14
CURTIS, Roy Orville, 84, Tacoma, Sep. 14
DURR, Teresa Ann, 58, Lakewood, Sep. 13
EHRICKE, Florence Colleen Myers, 90, Tacoma, Sep. 13
FORD, John Elmer, 85, Puyallup, Sep. 14
GADLEY, Doris Mae, 88, Graham, Sep. 14
GATTI, Helen Marie, 70, Tacoma, Sep. 14
GOODLOW, Earl , 85, Tacoma, Sep. 14
HODGES, Ki Sun , 87, Tacoma, Sep. 13
HUNEKE, Lavon Jean, 73, Rapid City, SD, Sep. 13
IDLER, David Keith, 83, University Place, Sep. 12
JENSON, Randall Gene, 68, Orting, Sep. 14
KEEN, Donald Kermit, 76, Enumclaw, Sep. 13
KIMBALL, Barbara Joanne, 73, Puyallup, Sep. 13
LAMBERT, Kenneth , 76, Puyallup, Sep. 13
LARSON, Helen E, 95, Milton, Sep. 14
LEE, Lorraine , 64, Tacoma, Sep. 13
LEPOIDEVIN, Patricia Lynn, 74, Gig Harbor, Sep. 14
MCDONALD, Jon Robert, 58, Manchester, Sep. 14
MISTEREK, Dorothy Emma, 90, Tacoma, Sep. 13
PEARCY, James Brian, 64, Lakewood, Sep. 14
PICKETT, Margie Nellie, 88, Yelm, Sep. 14
RICHARDSON, Sam John, 77, Tacoma, Sep. 13
RITZEN, Craig Frederick, 73, Tacoma, Sep. 13
SCHROEDER, Eugene Alex, 78, Puyallup, Sep. 13
SHERMAN, Michael Ray, 72, Tenino, Sep. 14
STEWART, Terrie Latricia, 61, Puyallup, Sep. 13
THOMPSON, Jeanette , 67, Tacoma, Sep. 13
VAUGHN, Judith Lea, 80, Tacoma, Sep. 14
WILCOX, Nancy Joyce, 64, Lakewood, Sep. 14
