Whistleblower resigns from Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, signs settlement

The second-in-charge at the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office announced her resignation Tuesday after recently signing a settlement agreement with the county for $450,000.

County documents show associate medical examiner Dr. Megan Quinn signed the settlement agreement Sept. 23 and that Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Clark signed a Sept. 5 settlement agreement with the county for $250,000. The deals first were reported by KNKX.

Clark announced earlier this month that he will retire in December 2020 after a decade on the job.

Quinn will continue working as associate medical examiner until Dec. 31. of this year.

Quinn was placed on paid administrative leave in February after she filed a whistleblower grievance against Clark in late January, alleging misconduct with death investigations.

KIRO-TV reported that another employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against Quinn the day after Quinn filed her whistleblower complaint.

Quinn specifically accused Clark of mishandling child deaths where domestic abuse might have been a factor.

The county initiated an administrative investigation.

“Dr. Quinn was returned to duty from paid administrative leave without restrictions or corrective action of any kind,” a county news release about Quinn’s resignation said. “... An independent investigation into complaints raised by employees of the Medical Examiner’s Office has been resolved by agreement. No findings of wrongdoing were made regarding Dr. Quinn.”

A second complaint was filed by Quinn with the state Department of Health. That investigation is ongoing.

County Executive Bruce Dammeier’s recently proposed biennial budget “includes funds to restructure and remake the Medical Examiner’s Office to restore confidence and bring greater stability to that team,” according to press release about the budget.

Under the proposal, the Medical Examiner’s Office budget would increase by $1.9 million, 25.9 percent.

“Pierce County is committed to operating with the highest integrity and commitment to justice so that the citizens of Pierce County can have confidence and trust in the important work performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office,” the county release about Quinn’s resignation said. “Pierce County thanks Dr. Quinn for her service.”