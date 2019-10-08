Local
Death notices for Oct. 8, 2019
ALLEN, Ronald Milton, 51, Dupont, Sep. 21
BAILEY, Richard Franklin, 72, Gig Harbor, Sep. 20
BERG, Janet Marie, 90, Puyallup, Sep. 22
BOSTWICK, James Anthony, 84, Puyallup, Sep. 22
CALHOUN, Lesa Eleanora, 67, Puyallup, Sep. 20
CLEAVELAND, Craig Arnold, 65, Puyallup, Sep. 20
CONDIFF, Maria , 88, Tacoma, Sep. 21
FERRIER, Brian Alan, 55, Enumclaw, Sep. 20
FORD, Lynn Marie, 71, Bonney Lake, Sep. 21
FORD, Andrew Thomas, 64, Bonney Lake, Sep. 20
JOHNSON, Emeline Afu, 56, Tacoma, Sep. 21
KADYK, Richard Dana, 86, Puyallup, Sep. 21
KITTINGER, Margaret Jeanette, 97, Puyallup, Sep. 21
MANNING, William Lee, 53, Tacoma, Sep. 20
MAYNES, Edward John, 72, Puyallup, Sep. 20
OGURI, Agnes Yuriko, 96, Tacoma, Sep. 22
SHEARD, Scott Lyle, 58, Tacoma, Sep. 21
VAN SCHUPPEN, Gerry Elisabeth, 96, Puyallup, Sep. 21
WALTER, Barbara Virginia, 92, Tacoma, Sep. 21
WETHERELL, Diane Patricia, 75, Tacoma, Sep. 21
WILKINS, Elmira , 81, Spanaway, Sep. 21
WILLIS, Judith Irene, 70, Hoquiam, Sep. 21
