STDs on the rise in Washington

SHARE COPY LINK

Mirroring a national trend, the rate of sexually transmitted diseases is increasing in Washington state.

From 1995 to 2013, there were only 13 reported cases of babies born with syphilis in Washington. But from 2014 to 2018, there were 23 cases, according to the state Department of Health.

Health officials call the growing problem congenital syphilis, a disease that occurs when a mother passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy. Congenital syphilis can lead to losing a baby during pregnancy, a baby born dead, a baby born early, low birth weight, or the baby’s death shortly after birth.

The CDC is urging all pregnant women to be tested for syphilis the first time they see a doctor during pregnancy.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nationwide, the number of babies born with congenital syphilis in 2018 was the highest it’s been since 1995.

State health officials say the rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have risen over the last few years.