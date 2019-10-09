Fire and explosion destroy Parkland semi-truck in dramatic video

SHARE COPY LINK

Firefighters extinguished a fully involved and exploding semi-truck in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon. The building it was parked next to emerged from the flames unscathed, firefighters said.

No one was injured.

The fire broke out about 2 p.m. at an industrial complex at 107th Steet South and A Street.

The cause of the fire — and whatever exploded in the truck — remains unknown, Central Pierce Fire spokesman Darrin Shaw said.

The truck was a total loss, Shaw said.