Fire and explosion destroy Parkland semi-truck in dramatic video
Firefighters extinguished a fully involved and exploding semi-truck in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon. The building it was parked next to emerged from the flames unscathed, firefighters said.
No one was injured.
The fire broke out about 2 p.m. at an industrial complex at 107th Steet South and A Street.
The cause of the fire — and whatever exploded in the truck — remains unknown, Central Pierce Fire spokesman Darrin Shaw said.
The truck was a total loss, Shaw said.
