Fire and explosion destroy Parkland semi-truck in dramatic video

Firefighters extinguished a fully involved and exploding semi-truck in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon. The building it was parked next to emerged from the flames unscathed, firefighters said.

No one was injured.

The fire broke out about 2 p.m. at an industrial complex at 107th Steet South and A Street.

The cause of the fire — and whatever exploded in the truck — remains unknown, Central Pierce Fire spokesman Darrin Shaw said.

The truck was a total loss, Shaw said.

Craig Sailor
Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.
