Pedestrian hit by Sounder train headed to Tacoma

A pedestrian was struck by a Sounder train struck in route to the Tacoma Dome station Thursday evening, authorities say.

Sound Transit spokesman Scott Thompson said train #1523 left King Street Station in Seattle at 5:45 p.m. and struck the pedestrian about two miles east of the Tacoma Station.

The female victim was struck around 6:40 p.m., according to Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool. The victim was transported to a local hospital. She was reported to be in critical condition.

As of 7:30 p.m., the Sounder train was stopped at the collision site. Thompson said the train should start moving again around 8 p.m.

Another Sounder train which left King Street at 6:30 p.m. was held at the Puyallup station. Buses were to be provided to get passengers to points south, Thompson said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.