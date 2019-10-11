Body recovered from Puget Sound near Vashon Island

A body spotted floating in Puget Sound was recovered by authorities Friday.

Tacoma Police were notified of the body just after 2 p.m. Friday after boaters and at least one passenger on the Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry spotted it.

The body was floating in the vicinity of the Tahlequah ferry landing on Vashon Island, according to police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

The body was taken to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and examination. Examiners had not yet determined the body’s gender or released an identity as of Friday evening.