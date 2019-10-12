A baby born prematurely after its mother was injured in car wreck has died

SHARE COPY LINK

A baby who was delivered prematurely following a September car crash on state Route 162 has died, the Washington State Patrol said Friday.

The baby’s mother and a passenger were injured in the Sept. 28 wreck.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 9:13 p.m. on SR 162 at Lower Burnett Road East, one half-mile south of South Prairie.

The State Patrol said a 47-year-old Puyallup man was driving a 2005 Ford F250 pickup west on SR 162 while a 35-year-old pregnant Enumclaw woman was headed east at the wheel of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Ford crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet.

The expectant mother was transported to Tacoma General Hospital along with a 32-year-old male passenger. She delivered her baby prematurely due to injuries, the State Patrol said.

The baby died a few days later, the State Patrol said.

The road was blocked for over three hours following the collision.

The State Patrol cited excessive speed as the cause of the wreck. Controlled substances were not involved. Charges are pending.