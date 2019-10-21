Local
Death notices for Oct. 17, 2019
ACKETT, Patricia Irene, 76, Puyallup, Oct. 15
BROWN, Paul Samuel, 61, Tacoma, Sep. 23
GENSMAN, Kenneth Allen, 82, Spanaway, Oct. 8
GLEASON, Lisette Marie, 55, Puyallup, Sep. 29
GRIFFIN, Mary Johanna, 68, Lakewood, Sep. 20
HAUGEN, Christopher B, 77, Gig Harbor, Oct. 15
INGRAM, Glather Katrina, 61, Tacoma, Sep. 29
JOHNSTON, Sharon Lee, 77, Graham, Oct. 15
KELLER, James Darell, 53, Federal Way, Sep. 29
KRENELKA, Peggy Joyce, 86, Puyallup, Oct. 13
LOPER, Chong Sun, 79, Tacoma, Sep. 20
MCCAIN, Robert Lee, 53, Tacoma, Sep. 29
PARTINGTON, Donald James, 61, Lake Tapps, Sep. 29
PATAJO, Crispulo , 65, Tacoma, Sep. 29
PHILLIPS, Patricia M, 88, Edgewood, Oct. 14
ROLFE, Mary Lynn, 62, Tacoma, Sep. 27
RUSH, Gregg Orey, 64, Gig Harbor, Sep. 23
SAULISBURY, Catheryn Olivia, 84, Puyallup, Sep. 29
TAKATA, David , 48, Tacoma, Sep. 22
TAURO, Melody Jane, 62, Tacoma, Sep. 13
THURLOW, Gerald Chapman, 78, Silverton, Or, Sep. 29
URIBE, Edmund Leonard, 64, Tacoma, Sep. 24
WALKER, Dale Dee, 74, University Place, Sep. 29
WALTERS, Richard Gordon, 78, Tacoma, Sep. 29
WILLRICH, Maile Jean, 70, Bonney Lake, Sep. 29
ZHILKIN, Petr Stepanovich, 70, Tacoma, Sep. 29
