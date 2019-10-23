Local
Plane crash lands in Pierce County field
A small plane crashed in a Pierce County field Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of 192nd Street East in between Spanaway and Frederickson.
There were reports of two people inside and no immediate information about injuries.
Anybody inside will need to be extricated because the plane landed on its top, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
