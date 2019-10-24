Local

Death notices for Oct. 24, 2019

ASBJORNSEN, Evelyn Ann, 84, University Place, Oct. 1

BONDS, Ronderrick Ricardo, 48, Puyallup, Oct. 2

BROOKS, Jerry Alan, 49, Buckley, Sep. 30

BRYAN, Christian Donald, 58, Auburn, Oct. 1

CAFFAREL, Terence Leo, 78, University Place, Oct. 3

CONNOR, William Augustus, 52, Tacoma, Sep. 30

COOKS, Bobby Joe, 60, Puyallup, Oct. 2

DOMINOWSKI, Dylan Alexander, 36, Gig Harbor, Sep. 30

DRAKE, Kevin Scott, 61, Shelton, Sep. 30

GILMORE, Linda Ann, 70, Puyallup, Oct. 4

GREET, John Robert, 67, Spanaway, Sep. 30

HOGAN, Joseph John, 64, Puyallup, Oct. 4

KOCH, Robert Jacob, 85, Spanaway, Oct. 3

LONG, James , 63, Tacoma, Oct. 1

PAYNE, Darlene Lavonne, 80, Puyallup, Oct. 4

PERRY, Betty Jean, 80, Lakewood, Oct. 4

RINK, Hartmuth Dieter, 90, Puyallup, Oct. 1

RODRIGUEZ-ACOSTA, Diego , 26, Auburn, Oct. 2

SIEHL, Marilyn Joan, 84, Tacoma, Oct. 1

SIMONSON, Vincent Raymond, 74, Tacoma, Oct. 3

WARNS, Mary Eileen, 64, Puyallup, Oct. 4

WILSON, Joan Elizabeth, 85, Vaughn, Oct. 2

WITTIG, Mark Edwin, 25, Lacey, Oct. 2

