Death notices for Oct. 24, 2019
ASBJORNSEN, Evelyn Ann, 84, University Place, Oct. 1
BONDS, Ronderrick Ricardo, 48, Puyallup, Oct. 2
BROOKS, Jerry Alan, 49, Buckley, Sep. 30
BRYAN, Christian Donald, 58, Auburn, Oct. 1
CAFFAREL, Terence Leo, 78, University Place, Oct. 3
CONNOR, William Augustus, 52, Tacoma, Sep. 30
COOKS, Bobby Joe, 60, Puyallup, Oct. 2
DOMINOWSKI, Dylan Alexander, 36, Gig Harbor, Sep. 30
DRAKE, Kevin Scott, 61, Shelton, Sep. 30
GILMORE, Linda Ann, 70, Puyallup, Oct. 4
GREET, John Robert, 67, Spanaway, Sep. 30
HOGAN, Joseph John, 64, Puyallup, Oct. 4
KOCH, Robert Jacob, 85, Spanaway, Oct. 3
LONG, James , 63, Tacoma, Oct. 1
PAYNE, Darlene Lavonne, 80, Puyallup, Oct. 4
PERRY, Betty Jean, 80, Lakewood, Oct. 4
RINK, Hartmuth Dieter, 90, Puyallup, Oct. 1
RODRIGUEZ-ACOSTA, Diego , 26, Auburn, Oct. 2
SIEHL, Marilyn Joan, 84, Tacoma, Oct. 1
SIMONSON, Vincent Raymond, 74, Tacoma, Oct. 3
WARNS, Mary Eileen, 64, Puyallup, Oct. 4
WILSON, Joan Elizabeth, 85, Vaughn, Oct. 2
WITTIG, Mark Edwin, 25, Lacey, Oct. 2
