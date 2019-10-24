Man hit and killed by freight train in Puyallup

A man was killed Thursday afternoon when hit by a freight train in Puyallup.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of 7th Street Northwest. Police said the victim, a pedestrian, did not appear to be a high school student.

Sound Transit said southbound commuters could expect delays on Sounder trains, but they were passing the scene. The 2:35 p.m. train from Seattle was delayed in Sumner until being allowed to proceed.

Train track crossings at 5th and 7th Streets NW will be closed until around 5 p.m. as Puyallup police investigate. Police said the accident was a possible suicide.

