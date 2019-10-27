No school Monday for Sumner, Bonney Lake students. Striking paraeducators to vote on contract

School is canceled Monday for Sumner and Bonney Lake students as striking paraeducators and the district reach a tentative contract agreement.

The Sumner Paraeducator Association will vote on the three-year contract at 1 p.m. Monday at Mountain Veiw Middle School. Paraeducators will not be picketing, but are still on strike until the contract is ratified.

“The teams expect to spend the rest of Sunday nailing down details and specific contract language,” according to a Facebook post by SPA on Sunday.

The Sumner-Bonney Lake School District told The News Tribune Sunday that details are unable to be shared until after ratification.

Paraeducators went to strike on Friday after months of bargaining unsuccessfully with the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District on a new contract agreement.

Union members say their wages aren’t competitive with nearby districts and that paraeducators in Sumner-Bonney Lake are leaving as a result.

For more information on the school closure, visit sumnersd.org/paras.