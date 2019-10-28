Tacoma I-5 traffic jam Monday was result of scuffle between trooper, man on freeway

A man trying to stop traffic on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Monday morning blocked southbound lanes for a half hour and injured a trooper during a scuffle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Several drivers called 911 about 7:55 a.m. to report a man holding an orange cone and trying to stop traffic near East McKinley Way.

Troopers responded to the area but the man ignored commands and tried to run across the freeway.

A trooper who tried to grab the man sustained minor injuries during a scuffle that ended with the man being shocked with a stun gun.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man was taken into custody.

All southbound I-5 lanes in the area were blocked until 8:30 a.m., as was the off-ramp to City Center.