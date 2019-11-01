Fire at Tacoma apartment building displaces six people

Tacoma Fire Department

A fire burned through four units of an apartment building in Tacoma Friday morning, according to the Fire Department.

Crews were called about 8 a.m. to the 1100 block of Emerson Street, found smoke and flames showing from the attic and were able to put out the fire.

Nobody was injured, but six people were displaced.

Firefighters remained on scene at 9 a.m. monitoring hot spots.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.