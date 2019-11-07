Eatonville voters elect leader of Washington Three Percenters to school board

Matt Marshall, left, stands with his wife and two daughters. Marshall is the founder and leader of 3% of Washington group and looks likely to win a seat on the Eatonville School Board. Courtesy

Matt Marshall, the founder and leader of a state branch of the controversial Three Percenters national movement, is likely to win a seat on the Eatonville school board.

As of the most recent election results released Wednesday, Marshall had a comfortable lead in the race for Eatonville School District, Position 3, with 61.88 percent of the vote, or 1,052 ballots. His opponent, SammieJo Thirtyacre, who was selected by the current board to fill a vacancy in April, had received 36.88 percent of the votes, or 627 ballots.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Marshall said he thinks the outcome shows that Eatonville is a small town that wants to see conservative values instilled on the school board.

“There’s clearly a lot of frustration with the status quo of Eatonville School District,” Marshall said. “I think I was seen as a chance for change.”

Earlier this year, Marshall’s campaign for school board drew attention from the Western States Center, a Portland-based organization that tracks and works to combat white nationalism and extremist groups. The organization calls Three Percenters groups an anti-government movement, citing social media posts and participation in rallies by Marshall.

“I think it’s disturbing and definitely notable (the Pierce County Republican Party) would endorse such a public, visible leader of a militia group that has threatened elected officials,” a Western States Center spokesperson said in June.

The 3% of Washington consists of “God fearing Patriots that support our constitution, and promise to defend our country, our community, and our families from all enemies foreign and domestic,” according to the 3% of Washington group’s website.

Marshall, who was endorsed by the Pierce County Republican Party, said that he wasn’t sure what the outcome of the election would be at first due to outside “smear campaigns” but in the end thinks the attention helped voters to “make an informed decision.”

“We had a lot of outside noise and blatant lies about what our organization stands for ... I just didn’t know how people were going to react,” he said.

Marshall said he wants to improve the quality of school lunches and take a look at where the district can be frugal as it faces budgetary constraints.

“Before I do anything, I need to establish myself, get my bearing — see how things are going,” he said.

Thirtyacre could not be reached for comment.