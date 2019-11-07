Local
Death notices for Nov. 7, 2019
AGNEW, David Michael, 49, Eatonville, Oct. 15
AGNEW, Douglas B, 92, Graham, Oct. 16
ALEXANDER, Aldine Vaughn, 94, Fife, Oct. 17
ANDERSON, Alfred Christ, 70, Spanaway, Oct. 17
ARDITO, Jacqueline J, 83, University Place, Oct. 16
ASHE, Kevin Terrell, 34, University Place, Oct. 16
BOOSE, Donald Edgar, 95, Tacoma, Oct. 16
BROUGHTON, Jerry Lynn, 68, Tacoma, Oct. 18
BURFOOT, Wayne R, 72, Lakewood, Oct. 17
CAMERON, Gerald , 80, Puyallup, Oct. 15
CARLI, Gary Lane, 70, Toledo, Oct. 18
CEARLEY, Michael Kay, 71, Port Orchard, Oct. 18
DAVIS, Christopher Paul, 69, Lakewood, Oct. 15
DAY, Tim Daniel, 54, Gig Harbor, Oct. 15
DODD, Maryanne P, 74, Lakewood, Oct. 17
DOEL, Jean M, 89, Gig Harbor, Oct. 17
DORAME, Martha Elena, 81, Tacoma, Oct. 18
DUNLAP, PeggyAnn , 68, Bonney Lake, Oct. 15
DUPREE, Walter James, 70, Fife, Oct. 16
FAY, Ramona Mary, 82, Edgewood, Oct. 18
FLAWAU, Norbert Sablan, 76, Tacoma, Oct. 18
GARL, William Richard, 76, Tacoma, Oct. 15
GETCHELL, Patsy Marlene, 91, Tacoma, Oct. 18
GREENOUGH, Marianne , 90, Tacoma, Oct. 18
HARBOTTLE, Michele Marie, 72, Port Orchard, Oct. 17
HUCKS, Treva Helene, 80, Tacoma, Oct. 16
JOHNSON, Hershal Glen, 86, Tacoma, Oct. 18
KALINOSKI, Ruth Virginia, 93, Fircrest, Oct. 17
KNOLL, Dwight John, 73, Tacoma, Oct. 16
KONG, Chul , 55, Lakewood, Oct. 15
KOPPELMANN, Carol Louise, 82, Tacoma, Oct. 16
LANIER, Harold Winfred, 69, Tacoma, Oct. 17
LEVESQUE, Normand Jacques, 61, Puyallup, Oct. 17
LINK, Betty Ann, 82, Kirkland, Oct. 15
MUHAMMAD, Benjamin Gabriel, 26, Tacoma, Oct. 15
NGUYEN, Man Minh, 28, Kent, Oct. 15
ONO, Jason Allan, 45, Lakewood, Oct. 17
OVERHOLT, Joshua Thomas, 45, Puyallup, Oct. 16
PELHAM, Barbara Jean, 65, Tacoma, Oct. 15
PETERSON, Evelyn O, 91, Graham, Oct. 16
PRIVETTE, Jay Allen, 61, Lakewood, Oct. 17
SCHATZ, Henry Thomas, 78, Lakewood, Oct. 16
SCHEIDLER, Donald F, 80, Gig Harbor, Oct. 15
SCHOENBERG, Steven Lorance, 49, Tacoma, Oct. 15
SKUGGELD, Joy Linda, 68, Tacoma, Oct. 16
SMITH, Danny Ray, 64, Eatonville, Oct. 17
SMITH, Jurdy Lucas, 85, Lakewood, Oct. 16
SNARE, Louise Myers, 82, Fircrest, Oct. 15
SUDDERTH, Jeffery Wayne, 49, Spanaway, Oct. 16
TINNER, Howard William, 66, Tacoma, Oct. 17
TRUXAL, Anne P, 101, Lakewood, Oct. 18
WILLIAMS, Joyce Anne, 83, Roy, Oct. 17
WILSON, Concesvella Bridgers, 63, Spanaway, Oct. 16
WOODRUM, Earl Richard, 84, Gig Harbor, Oct. 17
WRIGHT, Gary, 74, Tacoma, Oct. 15
