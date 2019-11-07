Local
Death notices for Nov. 4, 2019
BANKS, Earnestine , 70, Portland, OR, Oct. 6
CALDWELL, Donna Sue, 66, Edgewood, Oct. 6
DAWKINS, Virgil Isiah, 61, Tacoma, Oct. 12
DELOS SANTOS, Apolonio Cruz, 80, Tacoma, Oct. 12
EIDEMILLER, George N, 85, Tacoma, Oct. 11
FORD, Scott Gerald, 40, Graham, Oct. 11
FRAZIER, Eric Timothy, 60, Lakewood, Oct. 9
HAGELAND, Lewis John, 96, Tacoma, Oct. 11
HORTON, Dean James, 63, Tacoma, Oct. 1
JOHNSON, Catherine Gertrude, 99, Tacoma, Oct. 8
KAISER, Susan Catherine, 70, Spanaway, Oct. 11
KONEK, Edward James Michael, 48, Tacoma, Oct. 9
LEM, Soeung , 65, Tacoma, Oct. 10
LOUCKS, Florence Louise, 96, Milton, Oct. 12
MCQUEEN, George Ervin, 51, Port Orchard, Oct. 10
MEDLEY, Joan P, 95, Tacoma, Oct. 12
MOECKLI, Stephen Arthur, 59, University Place, Sep. 30
MUZZY, Sandra Louise, 79, Tacoma, Oct. 6
PERRY, Sandra Linn, 29, University Place, Oct. 9
THOMPSON, Donald E, 79, Tacoma, Sep. 7
TUDERS, William Allan, 76, Lakewood, Oct. 7
WATERS, Sandra Lee, 63, Graham, Oct. 12
WHITE, Carol Ruth, 76, Tacoma, Oct. 12
WINTER, Grace Arlene, 6 days, Enumclaw, Oct. 5
ZERR, Meridith Blaine, 38, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Oct. 11
