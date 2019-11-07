26 sickened following suspected norovirus outbreak at Fircrest restaurant

A Fircrest restaurant has reopened following a suspected norovirus outbreak that left 26 sick.

Poke Pop, 2013 Mildred St. W., was closed for 24 hours by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Tuesday after six people, part of a group of eight, came down with vomiting, diarrhea and nausea after eating at the restaurant on Nov. 1. Their symptoms lasted about two days.

Exposure dates range from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 for everyone who got sick. Health department officials ask that those who believe they may have become sick to contact them.

As of Thursday, 26 people had reported to have become ill — 22 from eating at the restaurant and four from coming into contact with those who had eaten at the restaurant.

The health department last closed two restaurants due to norovirus, which is highly contagious, in February. About 38 were affected by the outbreak.

In the event of an outbreak, it’s typical protocol for restaurants to be closed for 24 hours to throw away food and clean and sanitize all surfaces, said health department spokesman Steve Metcalf.