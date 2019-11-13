Free Thanksgiving 2019 meals for South Sounders in need and ways you can help

Check back for updates. Meals are still being reported.

Here’s a list of free South Sound Thanksgiving meals for those in need and ways to donate for people who want to help make them happen.

Some events are before the Thursday, Nov. 28 holiday.

Before Thanksgiving

Federal Way

Multi-Service Center

1200 S. 336th St.

Families in the Federal Way Public Schools district can get holiday food from the food bank.

They’re open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18, Nov. 20 and Nov. 22. They’re also open 5-7 p.m. Nov. 21. Families are asked to register with the food bank beforehand, which requires visiting the office with any photo ID and a piece of mail that has the person’s name, address and a date that’s less than 30 days old.

The center can use donations of turkey, stuffing, canned fruit, pie crusts and canned pumpkin. Items can be dropped of at the center 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Olympia

50th annual Barb O’Neill’s Family and Friends pre-Thanksgiving meal

Nov. 27, noon to 5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia

Donations can be brought to the church after noon on Nov. 26. A pick-up or drop-off can be arranged by calling 360-485-9931 or 360-970-3555.

Needed items include turkeys, hams, potatoes, Uncle Ben’s rice, white and brown sugar, Lawry’s Seasoned Salt, butter, garlic, celery, bell peppers, cloves, ranch and french dressing, eggs, Miracle Whip, sweet relish, mustard, onions, stuffing mix, flour, peaches, canned vegetables, corn starch, Bisquick, pumpkin pie spice, sweet potatoes, bleach, plastic gloves, black pepper, Kitchen Bouquet browning sauce, two-compartment paper plates, plastic utensils, 16-ounce hot and cold plastic cups, plastic table clothes, large aluminum mans, milk and powdered milk.

Canned food for baskets, new or gently used clothing, blankets and sleeping bags also are being collected. Donations can also be made online at oly-wa.us/Barbs.

Parkland

Bikers Against Statewide Hunger

Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

103 140th St. S., Suite B

Bikers Against Statewide Hunger will be distributing Thanksgiving meal baskets, including turkeys. Visitors need a current piece of mail with their name and address that is not junk mail.

Donations can be made online at facebook.com/BASH.foodbank.

Stuffing, cranberry sauce, butter and margarine, gravy mix and packaged gravy, canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, potatoes and celery are needed.

Those items can be dropped off Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 103 140th St. S., Suite B, or by calling 253-380-6534 in advance.

Thanksgiving Day

Orting

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Noon to 3 p.m.

112 Bridge St. S.

The Orting Eagles will host a free holiday meal. Call 360-893-3480 to find out what donations are needed.

Puyallup

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2224

1-3 p.m.

120 Second St. NE, Puyallup

The post will host a free holiday meal. The group does not need food donations but suggests people who want to donate consider contributing to their upcoming kitchen renovation. Their Thanksgiving meal serves 140 to 175 people, and they hope the renovation will expand that number. Donations can be dropped off at the post or facilitated by calling the post at 253-841-5650.

Tacoma

Urban Grace Church

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

902 Market St.

The House of Matthew Permanent & Supportive Housing will host a free holiday meal at the church.

Food donations aren’t needed, but organizers are looking for donations of casual clothing and backpacks, which can be facilitated by calling the House of Matthew at 253-301-0508.