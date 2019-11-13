Stressed at work? It might be because you drove there through Tacoma

Tacoma has the 10th most stressed out commuters in the nation, according to an analysis of data by a sleep education website.

Sleep Health used a composite score calculated on:

▪ Average one-way commute time. Longer = stress.

▪ Average annual days with precipitation. More = stress.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

▪ Relative collision likelihood. Higher = stress.

▪ Percentage of workers who drive. More = stress.

▪ Diversity of times that people leave for work. Less = stress.

Tacomans spent an average of 30.6 minutes in their vehicles for a one-way commute.

Whether they work in the city or somewhere else, 84 percent of Tacoma workers drive to their jobs. They were 33.8 percent more likely than average to have an accident on their way to those workplaces.

The City of Destiny wasn’t the only Puget Sound municipality on the list. Bellevue came in at No. 5.

The number one stressed out city was Motown — Detroit, Michigan. The list covers 200 cities.

Miramar, Florida; Paterson, New Jersey; Fremont, California; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Glendale, California; Baltimore, Maryland and San Jose, California rounded out the Top 10 list.

Arizona seems to have a lock on relatively stress-free commutes. Five cities in the Grand Canyon State rank in the top six for least stressful commutes. They include Mesa, Scottsdale, Tucson, Chandler and Gilbert.

Commuting statistics used in the analysis came from the U.S. Census Bureau 2017 American Community Survey Single-Year Estimates. Rainy day data is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Centers for Environmental Information.

Accident rates were taken from the Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report 2019.