State Route 410 blocked by semi rollover in Sumner

All lanes of westbound state Route 410 in Sumner are blocked following the rollover of a semi truck, according to the state transportation department.

The crash, which occurred just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, is at the East Main/Traffic Avenue overpass, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue.

The truck driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to East Pierce.

There are no initial reports of other injuries or other vehicles involved, according to Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Traffic is being diverted around the crash site.

This story will be updated.