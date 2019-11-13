Local
State Route 410 blocked by semi rollover in Sumner
All lanes of westbound state Route 410 in Sumner are blocked following the rollover of a semi truck, according to the state transportation department.
The crash, which occurred just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, is at the East Main/Traffic Avenue overpass, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue.
The truck driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to East Pierce.
There are no initial reports of other injuries or other vehicles involved, according to Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste.
Traffic is being diverted around the crash site.
This story will be updated.
