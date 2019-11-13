Woman killed when car hit fire hydrant, tree on slick Puyallup road is identified

A woman died Tuesday night after she lost control of her car in Puyallup and it struck a fire hydrant and tree, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was identified as Linda Smith, 62, of Tacoma.

Investigators said Smith was driving in the 6200 block of Pioneer Way East when her 2007 Kia left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant and crashed into a tree.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her daughter, who was in the passenger seat, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Rain-slicked roads and possibly slight speeding may have contributed to the woman losing control of her car, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.