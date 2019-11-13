Local
Pedestrian killed while walking along SR 161 has been identified
A woman killed Monday night after being struck by a pickup truck as she walked alongside state Route 161 has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie McGahan.
McGahan was walking south when a truck headed in the same directions struck her with the passenger-side mirror as it neared 317th Street East, between Kapowsin and Eatonville.
The driver, a 49-year-old Eatonville man, stopped and called 911.
McGahan later died at the hospital.
The driver was not arrested and is not expected to face charges.
