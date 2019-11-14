New judge appointed to Pierce County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday appointed a new Pierce County Superior Court judge.

Alicia Burton, who has worked more than two decades with the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, will replace retiring Judge John Hickman at the end of the year.

Burton works as a tort litigation attorney in the civil division and is a legal advisor to juvenile court.

Prior to that, she worked in both the criminal and appellate divisions and served as judge pro tempore in Thurston County District Court.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Alicia brings a remarkable breadth of experience to the bench, having spent significant time practicing in the civil, criminal, juvenile and appellate arenas,” Inslee said in a prepared statement. “She is a committed public servant and stands ready to contribute to the bench from day one.”

She holds a law degree from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University.