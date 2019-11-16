Tacoma cop gets hit by car as East Side deli gets robbed

Three people were injured Friday evening when police and citizen vehicles collided at a Tacoma intersection. The officer was responding to an armed robbery at an East Side deli.

The incident began when two men with scarves over their faces walked into a deli at East 56th Street and Portland Avenue East at 8:31 p.m., according to Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

One of the suspects had a handgun, she said. He was described as wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, 5-foot-8-inches tall and with a medium build. Witnesses were unable to give a description of the other suspect.

Officers responded with lights and sirens.

One of those officers was eastbound on South 38th Street when he entered the intersection at Steele Street, about four miles from the deli. His vehicle was struck by a private vehicle with two people inside. It had entered the intersection headed north rather than stopping as required by law.

All three were slightly injured and transported to local hospitals. They have since been released, Cool said.

The robbery suspects were not apprehended.