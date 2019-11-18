Local
Death notices for Nov.18, 2019
ALMANZA, Jessica Ann, 41, Puyallup, Oct. 26
BELL, Ralph Eric, 90, Puyallup, Oct. 28
BROWN, Liam Vincent, 3, Spanaway, Oct. 26
CAMPBELL, Dotsy Lee, 72, Roy, Oct. 27
CHILLOUS, Daniel David, 90, Lakewood, Oct. 27
CONNER, Robert Levell, 51, Kent, Oct. 27
CONNOR, Christina Marie, 50, Port Orchard, Oct. 27
FELT, Larry Ray, 77, Puyallup, Oct. 27
FOWLER, Cynthia Mae, 85, Gig Harbor, Oct. 27
GEIGER, William Elvin, 79, Graham, Oct. 27
GILLES, Angelina Louise, 57, Tacoma, Oct. 27
GRESS, Jimmie Ray, 82, Tacoma, Oct. 27
GRISETTI, Dorothy Arlene, 84, Lakebay, Oct. 27
KEESY, Peter Timothy Lee, 41, Busby, Mo, Oct. 26
KELLY, Arthur Francis, 52, Port Orchard, Oct. 27
KREWSON, Donald Howard, 65, Lakewood, Oct. 27
KRUPP, Kayoko , 92, Lakewood, Oct. 27
LEAR, Sandra Lee, 78, Gig Harbor, Oct. 27
MARRS, Reba Sue, 82, Tacoma, Oct. 27
MAULOLO, So’onafai Faaui, 55, Tacoma, Oct. 27
MEEKER, Robert Lee, 88, Tacoma, Oct. 27
NEWMAN, Timothy John, 74, Tacoma, Oct. 27
PHILIP, Richard W, 71, Puyallup, Oct. 27
PICCHI, Angie , 91, Gig Harbor, Oct. 28
SHIVES, Geraldean Laura, 82, Bonney Lake, Oct. 27
SKAAR, Nancy Kathleen, 63, Tacoma, Oct. 27
THRALL, Willis Edward, 94, Puyallup, Oct. 27
WEBBER, Jolene E, 72, Selah, Oct. 27
WEBSTER, Shane Andrew, 45, Tacoma, Oct. 27
WESTOVER, Kevin Dell, 61, Tacoma, Oct. 27
Comments